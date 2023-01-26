PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman who was left handcuffed in the back of a police car when it was hit by a train has filed a lawsuit against the departments and officers involved.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was accused by another driver of flashing a firearm at him on Sept. 16 and taken into custody by the Platteville Police Department at County Road 36, just east of U.S. 85 in Weld County.

She was detained in the back of a police car on railroad tracks when a train struck the car.

The lawsuit lists the defendants as: Platteville Police Department; Pablo Cesar Vazquez, police sergeant for Platteville PD; Fort Lupton Police Department; Fort Lupton PD officers Jordan Steinke and Ryan Thomeczek.

The law firm representing Rios-Gonzalez, The Paul Wilkinson Law Firm, LLC, said she was handcuffed in the back of the patrol car and tried to get out when she heard the train coming, but the doors were locked.

She suffered nine broken ribs, a broken arm and a fractured sternum, among other injuries and spent more than a week in the hospital.

Following the incident, the criminal investigation of the reported road rage incident was being investigated by Fort Lupton PD. Colorado State Patrol was in charge of investigating the train crash into the police car. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was investigating Rios-Gonzalez’s injuries while in police custody.