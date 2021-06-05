Woman hospitalized after being robbed, assaulted at Westminster yard sale, police say

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE, June 6, 11:20 a.m.: The Westminster Police Department has identified a person of interest in this case.

ORIGINAL: A woman in her 70s was assaulted with what police are calling serious injuries after she was reportedly robbed and assaulted at a yard sale Saturday morning.

It happened in the 4700 block of W. 102nd Avenue around 9:15 a.m.

Police say the woman noticed someone had stolen her bag of money, and confronted a man who was getting into his truck.

As he pulled away, police say her arm was caught inside, and she was dragged a short distance before falling to the concrete, and losing consciousness.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Middle-Eastern male, between 40-60 years old. He is between 5 foot, 10 inches tall and six feet tall, weighing 180-200 pounds.

Across the street, Anita and Chris Redding said they were having their own yard sale, when they heard the screams.

“She was yelling yeah, really loud, ‘stop, get him!’ so that’s what drew our attention right away,” Anita said.

She said she called 911 as her husband raced over to try and help.

“He pushed her, he assaulted her, and ended up driving off with the money,” Chris said. “In that process, she fell down on the concrete, and got knocked out.”



Anita said the victim is 77 years old, and known for being a kind person who cares for her neighbors.

“It’s just sad that somebody would do that,” she said.

Westminster Police stayed at the home, packing up the yard sale so that the victim’s husband and son could visit her at the hospital.

“A few other officers stayed on scene, and took all of the other items from the garage sale, packed them up, took them inside the house, and made sure they were secure, and the residents were secure,” Sgt. Ray Esslinger said. “Our officers care about the community. They treat that man and woman, like that was their mom, or dad, or grandma or grandpa.”

Esslinger said they were able to secure multiple photos of the suspect’s vehicle from neighborhood cameras.

He believes the suspect visited other yard sales in the area, before the assault.

“We have some pretty good photos of the pickup truck,” he says. “And we’re trying to bring this suspect to justice.”

The suspect vehicle is described as an older Dodge Ram pickup, dark green, with an older Colorado plate (green background). The first two digits of the plate are “IB” or “18.” The truck was last seen southbound on Wolff Street from 102nd Avenue.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the woman recover.