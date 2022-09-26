WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman who was in the backseat of a police car when a train crashed into it has been released from the hospital.

The Greeley 20-year-old, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, is bedridden at home and taking pain medication, her attorney told FOX31.

Attorney Paul Wilkinson said the woman was handcuffed in the back of the patrol car and tried to get out when she heard the train coming, but the doors were locked.

Wilkinson told FOX31’s Vicente Arenas that she suffered nine broken ribs, a broken arm and a fractured sternum, among other injuries.

The officer stopped Rios-Gonzalez in connection to a reported road rage incident in Fort Lupton and detained her on suspicion of felony menacing. She stopped the vehicle just past the railroad tracks on U.S. 85 and County Road 38. The officer parked the police car on the tracks and ultimately detained her there.

The police officer whose patrol car was hit by a train has been placed on leave pending an investigation.