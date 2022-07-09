LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County Search and Rescue crews were dispatched to the Twin Sisters Trail after a rockfall injured a woman.

According to Allenspark Fire Department, a call came in at 11:46 a.m. that a rockfall had occurred on the Twin Sisters Trail. The trail is southeast of Lily Lake near Estes Park.

Search and rescue was dispatched to the trail after reports that a woman in her 20s was injured during the rockfall. Officers did not have the status of the woman’s injury at this time.

Estes Park ambulances are on scene as search and rescue crews head hike onto the trail to find the woman.

This is a breaking news story, it will be updated as more information becomes available.