AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is issuing a warning after a woman was grazed by a stray bullet that fell from above her on the 4th of July.

Police said the woman received a graze wound and her injuries were minor.

“Please do not recklessly shoot guns into the air. Those actions can seriously injure or kill someone,” APD said.

The woman was not taken to the hospital. It is unclear where the gun was fired from.