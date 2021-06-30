‘It just hit. Out of nowhere’: Woman gets caught driving through I-70 mudslide

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.(KDVR) — A woman whose SUV was hit in the mudslide on Interstate 70 Sunday is recalling a harrowing drive through Glenwood Canyon.

April Lavely-Robinson was driving her 2015 Nissan Rogue east on I-70 in the canyon when it started pouring. Then a mudslide from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar came rushing down.

“Boom. It just hit. Out of nowhere,” Lavely-Robinson said. “And it completely took over my car. The windows. My windshield.”

Lavely-Robinson said the force of the mudslide was so strong, it nearly pushed her SUV into the guardrail. She hit the gas, fishtailed, rambled over a few boulders and was able to keep driving.

“It was like something from a movie,” she said. “It was absolutely remarkable that I made it through.”

April Lavely-Robinson’s SUV was hit by a mudslide on I-70 near Glenwood Springs on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Courtesy: April Lavely-Robinson)

Lavely-Robinson later stopped and cleaned off her SUV. She said it has no permanent damage. It appears other drivers made it through the mudslide safely, as well.

It took about 15 Colorado Department of Transportation crews nearly a day to clear the 80-foot wide and 5-foot deep mudslide.

Right now, CDOT’s plan is to close the interstate in the canyon anytime there’s a flash flood warning issued in the area.