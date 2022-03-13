DENVER (KDVR) — An Arvada woman has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for armed robberies of Lakewood and Westminster retail stores.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Kitira Hays, 21, was sentenced to 14.75 years after she drove two co-defendants to a Foot Locker in Lakewood and a DSW in Westminster to rob the locations.

During the robberies, one co-defendant brandished a firearm while the other robbed the store. Hays was waiting outside serving as the getaway driver.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies eventually made contact and attempted to stop the getaway car, but Hays drove away at a high rate of speed.

As deputies entered into a pursuit with the vehicle, Hays switched with a co-defendant and moved into the passenger seat where she used a silver revolver to shoot at the deputies. Eventually, the car crashed into the trailer where Hays lived, and she fled on foot while continuing to shoot at officers.

“These armed and violent criminals jeopardized the safety of our communities and law enforcement partners,” said ATF Denver Field Division Special Agent in Charge David S. Booth in a statement. “These are exactly the sort of crimes we seek to identify, disrupt and upon which we focus all of our investigational efforts.”

Hays was denied a request to lessen her sentence after the judge noted that “anyone who attempts to shoot, injure, or kill a law enforcement officer would not receive a lesser sentence.”