ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple deputies are responding to a shooting at an Adams Country strip mall that left one woman with injuries.

Both the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the scene.

According to JCSO, multiple deputies are in the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. The area is north of Willis Case Golf Course and is home to multiple restaurants and stores.

ACSO said deputies were called for a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ACSO said they have limited suspect information at this time.

Due to the activity, southbound Interstate 76 and Sheridan were temporarily closed. The roadway was reopened at 12:08 p.m.

Deputies are asking everyone to avoid the area. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

