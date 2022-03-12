BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A 24-year-old woman was found dead in her car with a bullet hole in her windshield Saturday morning.

Lafayette and Erie police officers responded to a call at the Flagg Park trailhead of a woman in her car with blood on her face and a bullet hole in the windshield.

The call came from a hiker at 8:09 a.m. and police were able to locate the vehicle with the woman inside. Fire department personnel administered medical treatment, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices are investigating the death, but they do not believe foul play is suspected and there is no threat to the community.

The woman’s name and cause of death will be released by the coroner’s office after her next of kin are notified.