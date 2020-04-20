1  of  2
Woman found shot in vehicle on I-70 in Denver

DENVER– A woman was seriously wounded in a shooting Monday morning. Police said she was found in a vehicle on Interstate 70 near Colorado Boulevard.

Denver police said the woman is in serious but stable condition.

Police said two westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Colorado Boulevard but reopened around 8 a.m.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

If you have any information about what happened, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

