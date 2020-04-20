Woman found shot in vehicle on I-70 in Denver

DENVER– A woman was seriously wounded in a shooting Monday morning. Police said she was found in a vehicle on Interstate 70 near Colorado Boulevard.

Denver police said the woman is in serious but stable condition.

Police said two westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Colorado Boulevard but reopened around 8 a.m.

Alert: Officers are investigating a shooting on I-70 at Colorado Blvd. An adult female victim was found shot in a vehicle & is in serious/stable cond. Two lanes of westbound I-70 are closed during the investigation. Please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 with any info/tips. pic.twitter.com/UOLe6fVM7g — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 20, 2020

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

If you have any information about what happened, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.