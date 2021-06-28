Woman found shot, dies on scene; Aurora police investigating homicide

by: Colleen Flynn

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was pronounced dead on scene after police found her bleeding from a gunshot wound on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a welfare check at 695 North Dillon Way after a 911 call came in about a woman bleeding on the grass.

The woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound and traumatic injuries, police said. The incident is being investigated as a homicide but no suspect information was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

