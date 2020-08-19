Woman found not guilty of vandalizing American flag at Aurora ICE facility

A Mexican flag on a pole at the Aurora ICE facility in July 2019

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Michelle Mata, of Lakewood, was found not guilty of vandalizing an American flag at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Aurora last year.

The Aurora Municipal Court confirmed the verdict Wednesday afternoon.

The flag was removed on July 12, 2019.

According to the Associated Press, protesters pulled down the American flag in front of the detention center, tried to burn it and replaced it with a Mexican flag.

The protest, which was one of many coordinated across the country, drew about 2,000 people and was mostly peaceful.

However, police said that a few people passed a makeshift barrier outside the center run by the GEO Group and crossed a vehicle bridge, causing hundreds to follow.

Some removed three flags: the U.S., Colorado and GEO flags. The Colorado and GEO flags were replaced with ones with anti-police messages.