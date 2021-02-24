Woman found dead near car ‘hundreds of feet’ from mountain highway

MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was found dead near her vehicle after it crashed in steep terrain on a mountain pass in southwest Colorado.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, law enforcement officers joined search and rescue crews on Tuesday to reach a Ford Focus hatchback located “hundreds of feet” from Highway 160 on Wolf Creek Pass.

The vehicle was found near mile marker 162.

A search and rescue team found a woman dead roughly 150 feet from where they found the Focus.

“Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are working to determine the cause of the crash,” the CBI said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

The Mineral County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s name after she is identified and her loved ones are notified.