Woman found dead in Lakewood home was likely strangled; suspect arrested in Trinidad

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a woman found dead in a Lakewood home on Tuesday was probably strangled. The man suspected of killing her was arrested Wednesday in Trinidad.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of South Coors Circle on a report of a missing person.

“When friends of the home’s resident arrived, they reported finding an adult female deceased inside the home. It appears the victim died of strangulation,” LPD said in a statement.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Hilary Engel, of Lakewood.

Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Karl Aaron Bemish.

On Wednesday, authorities tracked Bemish to a hotel in Trinidad, where local police arrested him.

He is being held at the Las Animas County Jail on suspicion of committing first-degree murder. He will remain there until he is transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

Lakewood police said Bemish’s photo is not yet available.

The investigation is ongoing.

