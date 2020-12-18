Woman found dead in Greeley home; police investigating as homicide

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was found dead inside a Greeley home Friday morning. The police department is investigating the case as a homicide.

According to the Greeley Police Department, at 8:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of 18th Avenue Court on a report of suspicious activity.

When officers arrived, they found the woman dead inside the residence.

“It is early in the investigation, and few details surrounding the homicide are known at this time. The suspect(s) have not been identified or located,” GPD said in a statement.

The woman’s name will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact GPD Det. Elizabeth Finch at: 970-350-9682.