Woman found dead in Colorado Springs with gunshot wound in crashed car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Police found a deceased woman in a car after they responded to a crash just before 4 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Chelton Loop on Saturday.

American Medical Response personnel and Colorado Springs Fire were on scene. Paramedics indicated that the woman sustained an apparent gunshot wound, CSPD report.

The violent crimes unit took over the investigation and is processing the incident as a homicide, CSPD said.

Anyone with information or witness to this incident is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.