DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for a woman who witnesses say was last seen being “forcibly kidnapped” in Aurora.

The alert says Jessica Meise, 43, was last seen being forcibly kidnapped/abducted by Lance Foster, 43, at 26000 E. Quincy Ave. at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police said she is believed to be traveling in an unknown direction on Interstate 70.

Jessica Meise, 43, allegedly kidnapped by Lance Foster in Aurora
Jessica Meise, 43, allegedly kidnapped by Lance Foster in Aurora (Photo credit: CBI)

The car the two are traveling in is a 2008 black Lincoln MKZ with license plate BTMA53.

Suspect vehicle in kidnapping of Jessica Meise in Aurora
Suspect vehicle in kidnapping of Jessica Meise in Aurora (Photo credit: CBI)

Meise is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Foster is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds with brown/blue eyes. Foster has neck and head tattoos.

Lance Foster, 43, accused of kidnapping Jessica Meise in Aurora
Lance Foster, 43, accused of kidnapping Jessica Meise in Aurora (Photo credit: CBI)

If you see the car or either Meise or Foster, call 911 or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 303-795-4711.