DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for a woman who witnesses say was last seen being “forcibly kidnapped” in Aurora.

The alert says Jessica Meise, 43, was last seen being forcibly kidnapped/abducted by Lance Foster, 43, at 26000 E. Quincy Ave. at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police said she is believed to be traveling in an unknown direction on Interstate 70.

Jessica Meise, 43, allegedly kidnapped by Lance Foster in Aurora (Photo credit: CBI)

The car the two are traveling in is a 2008 black Lincoln MKZ with license plate BTMA53.

Suspect vehicle in kidnapping of Jessica Meise in Aurora (Photo credit: CBI)

Meise is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Foster is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds with brown/blue eyes. Foster has neck and head tattoos.

Lance Foster, 43, accused of kidnapping Jessica Meise in Aurora (Photo credit: CBI)

If you see the car or either Meise or Foster, call 911 or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 303-795-4711.