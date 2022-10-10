DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police arrested a woman accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon.

Jessica Konior, 40, is facing a possible second-degree kidnapping charge after she allegedly pulled a 7-year-old boy into her home around the 3300 block of W. 14th Street Sunday afternoon.

The department tweeted an alert shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday about a large police presence in the area.

What the older brother told FOX31 happened

The boy’s 11-year-old brother told FOX31’s Shaul Turner that he and his 7-year-old brother were going door to door offering to do work for extra spending money when a woman in a house on the corner of Irving Street opened the door and pulled his younger brother inside.

“I turned my back, this crazy woman over here, running inside with my brother!” he said. “I’m all like ‘give me my brother back’ and she’s all like ‘this is my baby.’ She starts singing a lullaby.”

The brothers got out and away from the house and screamed for help, the boy told FOX31.

FOX31’s Turner spoke with the boys’ mother over the phone, who said she was grateful to have them home safe.

“That woman grabbed my baby,” she said.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine if Konior will be charged or not in the incident.