Woman facing felony charges after I-76 rollover crash kills her infant

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Morgan mother is facing a host of charges, including DUI, after her 7-month-old boy was killed in a car crash Friday evening.

The accident happened along Interstate 76 in Morgan County near Wiggins. Just after the accident, Colorado State Patrol shut down the westbound lanes of I-76.

The boy’s mother, 23-year-old Yesenia Ramos of Fort Morgan, was also hurt in the crash. She is being charged with eight counts in the case. They include vehicular homicide, DUI, child abuse-reckless cause of death, possession of marijuana in an open container in a vehicle, and child restraint not used.

Investigators say a vehicle veered out of control near an exit ramp and crashed in Morgan County just as the sun was beginning to set. The mother and child were airlifted from the scene, which took hours to clear. The child was declared dead at a hospital in Greeley.