AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The people who live at the Aurora condominium complex where a woman was found dismembered told FOX31 it’s usually a quiet place.

But on Wednesday night, a gunshot broke the silence, and what followed was what Aurora Police say is one of the most disturbing things investigators have seen.

“This is one of the most gruesome crime scenes they have had to respond to,” said Agent Matthew Longshore, public information officer for the Aurora Police Department.

Parts of 62-year-old Elena Vonfeldt’s body were found both inside and outside the condo in a nearby dumpster. The condos are in the 18300 block of East Kepner Place.

Police had gone to the unit looking for Vonfeldt. Police say her son told them she had gone to the privately owned condo on the second floor for work as a housekeeper and never to her other appointments later in the day.

“So, her son drove to this condo, because he knew that’s where she was supposed to be for her first appointment and saw the car in parking lot, and that obviously raised his concerns,” Longshore said.

When police made their way in, there was a gunshot. That’s when police say they discovered the 30-year-old man living there had shot himself.

The identity of the man suspected of dying by suicide has not been released.

Aurora Police say a woman was found dismembered and a man died by possible suicide at an Aurora condo complex. (KDVR)

‘It could have happened to anybody’

People who live in the condominium complex are in disbelief.

“It was shocking, because you see a lot of us walking our dogs, and it could have happened to anybody,” resident Lizeth Monge said.

It is not clear if Vonfeldt had been to the unit to clean before. The mother and son reportedly owned a business together.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.