AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman died more than a month and a half after being run over by a car driven by a man who she had just met on March 4.

The Aurora Police Department responded to a call of an injured woman in a parking lot near East 11th Avenue and North Peoria Street around 4:30 a.m. Officers found the woman seriously injured and transported her to the hospital.

The woman told police she was with a man she had met shortly before the incident, and that he drove her to the parking lot, choked her unconscious, kicked her out of the car and ran over her around 1:30 a.m., leaving her for hours until she was discovered.

During the investigation, the woman was hospitalized numerous times and eventually died from her injuries on April 19, police said.

After detectives from APD’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit took over the investigation, 24-year-old Jordan Howard was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The APD detectives believe Howard may have assaulted other victims in the past and are asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Harris at 303.739.6714.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information about it is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720.913.7867.