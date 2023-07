DENVER (KDVR) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a head-on crash in Steamboat Springs Sunday.

It happened around 12:14 p.m. on Highway 40 at milepost 126.

Two pickup trucks collided head-on. One vehicle had only one driver and the other had a driver and a passenger, according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

The passenger, a 34-year-old woman, died on the scene.

CSP said it was unknown whether or not the victim was wearing a seatbelt.