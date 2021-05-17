Woman dies in El Paso County house fire

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One woman was found dead inside a house that was on fire in Security.

At 2:31 a.m. on Monday, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call about a structure fire in the 500 block of Cypress Drive.

Deputies and the Security Fire Department responded, but the home was a total loss.

Deputies began evacuating neighboring homes due to large flames and smoke. Fire personnel extinguished the fire and once safe, entered the home to find one deceased adult female.

A full investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire and how exactly the individual died.

The name of the deceased will be released when the coroner makes a positive identification and the woman’s next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Tip Line at 719-520-6666.