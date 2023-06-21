DENVER (KDVR) — A woman died after she was pulled out of Boulder Creek during a struggle in the water last week.

Boulder Police received multiple calls about a woman struggling in the creek around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Boulder Fire-Rescue and police responded, according to a news release from the city.

The release said that initial information indicated that she went into the water to help a family member and was then swept away by the current.

Bystanders had pulled the 48-year-old woman to the south side of the creek and began administering CPR before firefighters worked to safely swim the woman to the north side of the bank.

She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance where she remained in critical condition for several days before dying over the weekend, according to the release.

She wasn’t the only person to lose their life in the creek last week. On June 11, a 9-year-old boy died after he fell off his tube and drowned in the water.

Now, firefighters are warning that the hot weather might increase the danger in the creek with fast-flowing water at high levels from melting snow runoff and weeks of rain and hail storms.

The city said this was their fifth water rescue within two weeks and urged community members to use safe practices, especially around water.