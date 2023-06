GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 51-year-old woman died after a rafting accident on the Colorado River Sunday afternoon, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch received a report of an overturned raft near the Radium Campground around 12:48 p.m.

The woman had been pulled from the river and was unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

The woman’s family is from the Kremmling area, according to GCSO.