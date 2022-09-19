GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Golden Police Department says an 89-year-old woman injured in a pit bull attack last week has died.

The woman passed away on Sunday due to injuries she received during the attack. Her identity has not yet been released.

Her 12-year-old grandson was also injured during the attack. He was taken to the Children’s Hospital and last listed as being in stable condition.

The attack happened at 15712 West 1st Ave. around 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 14. When officers arrived, they found blood leading into the home and came upon two dogs attacking the grandmother in the backyard.

The officers tried different methods to separate the dogs from the woman by yelling and getting in between and even using Tasers and less-lethal shotguns to get the dogs away from her. But none of those tactics were successful.

The dogs were captured following the attack and taken to a local veterinary hospital where they were examined and treated for injuries. One was euthanized due to its injuries and the other is being housed at Foothills Animal Shelter.

Sergeant Ben Salentine with the Golden Police Department Professional Standards Unit said they are investigation who owns the dogs.

“I can confirm that the dogs belonged at the residence,” Salentine said. “But as far as the particular owners, everything’s under investigation.”

Police said the City of Golden does not have a breed ban on pit bull terriers and that all dog owners are required to register their pets and keep them current on vaccinations.