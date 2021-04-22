Woman dies after jumping from elevated roadway following chase with Auraria police

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a woman has died after jumping from an elevated roadway on Thursday morning following a pursuit with Auraria police.

DPD said Auraria police responded to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. at 1190 Auraria Parkway.

The suspect vehicle was pursued by Auraria police to Alameda Avenue and Kalamath Street, according to DPD.

A woman then proceeded to jump from an elevated portion of the roadway. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation.

