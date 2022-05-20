GRAND LAKE, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman is dead after falling into Adams Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park Thursday, according to park officials.

The body of a 21-year-old woman from Virginia, Illinois was recovered Thursday night by park crews, with help from Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue and Grand Lake Fire.

Adams Falls is located on the East Inlet Trail near Grand Lake on the westernmost edge of the park.

Park Rangers remind hikers to keep their distance from banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls during the spring runoff season, as rocks can be slippery and the water is bitter cold.

The identity of the woman will be release by the Grand County Coroner once the next of kin is notified.