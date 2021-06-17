Woman dies after fall at Ascent Studio Climbing & Fitness in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a woman fell about 40 feet to her death at Ascent Studio Climbing and Fitness.

It happened on Saturday at 2150 Joseph Allen Drive.

Ascent Studio posted an update on Facebook on Monday:

Full statement from Ascent:

Dear friends of Ascent Studio and the greater Northern Colorado climbing community:-We are sad to say that on Saturday there was a tragic event at the gym. The climber died as a result of the injuries received following a fall from height. Our hearts go out to this person’s friends and family. Many of our staff are also quite shaken by this event and we are all still trying to cope. We closed the gym on Sunday to help with this, but did reopen on Monday to help get back to some normalcy.-Please know that the safety of our patrons is always top of mind. There was no apparent equipment failure, but out of an abundance of caution we decided to take our auto belays out of service at least until a full investigation is completed. We do not know how long that will take, but will update with new information as it becomes available. -Thank you all for your expressions of concern and care, and for bearing with us in this time. It helps knowing that the climbing community is there for each other. -Sincerely, Jon, Brandon and the whole Ascent Studio family

Investigators said that it appears the woman became unattached from the auto-belay system. No faulty equipment was found.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.