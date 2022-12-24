LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman died Saturday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on West Colfax Avenue and Depew Street, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

The crash was first called in at 1:04 p.m., LPD said.

The driver of a red SUV was trapped and extricated by West Metro Fire Rescue firefighters. She was transported from the scene but died from her injuries, according to LPD.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital for unknown injuries.

LPD said the cause of the crash was undetermined and it was unknown if speed or impairment were involved.