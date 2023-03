A woman in her 60s died after being rescued from a mobile home fire in Arapahoe County. (Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman in her 60s died after being rescued from a mobile home fire Monday near Strasburg in Arapahoe County.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 9:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of County Road 157.

Deputies with ACSO responded, as well as firefighters from Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue, Sable Altura Fire Rescue, Deer Trail, and US Air Force Fire.

A deputy sustained minor injuries as a result of the fire.