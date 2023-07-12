DENVER (KDVR) — A woman fell in Boulder Creek early Wednesday and was rescued, but she later died at the hospital.

It happened just after 4 a.m. when a woman who was camping near the creek fell into the water, according to a press release from the city of Boulder.

Boulder Police Department and Boulder Fire-Rescue responded, and once they found her, they worked to pull her out.

Firefighters worked to get her out of the bed of the creek near 6th Street and Canyon Boulevard, where they gave her CPR. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will identify her and determine the cause of death.