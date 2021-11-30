Woman dies after being hit by car, dog missing after crash

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman died Monday after being hit by a driver in Westminster, and her dog, Zoe, is missing after the crash.

A driver crashed into Peggy Clark, 66, at 100th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

“From what the police say, somebody was making a turn, but the sunshine was in his eyes, so, he didn’t see my mom and hit her,” Clark’s daughter, Kayla Mumby, said.

Peggy Clark was hit by a driver and died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Her dog, Zoe, went missing. (Photo courtesy of family)

A day later, Mumby continues to comb the area in hopes of finding the missing pup.

“The smallest thing I can do for my mother is find her dog,” she said.

Zoe may be injured and is very timid.

Please contact the Westminster Police Department at (303) 658-4360 if you see Zoe or know where she is.

