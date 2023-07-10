DENVER (KDVR) — A 26-year-old woman died after falling while free climbing in Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday, the park said in a release Monday.

The woman from Boulder was free-solo climbing on the Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge when she fell approximately 500 feet, according to the release. That ridge is located on Ypsilon Mountain on the east side of the park.

Her 27-year-old climbing partner, also from Boulder, contacted park rangers after she fell, the release said.

Due to the remoteness of the location, RMNP search and rescue teams requested assistance from the Colorado Air National Guard helicopter to get the surviving Boulder climber to safety. He was uninjured, the release said.

Monday morning, search and rescue team members hiked back to the area to assist in the recovery of the Boulder woman’s body.

Her identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, the Northern Colorado Helitak, and Flight for Life Air Ambulance all assisted with park rangers, rescue team and COANG in the rescue and recovery.