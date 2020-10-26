Woman describes harrowing escape from East Troublesome Fire

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Grand County woman is sharing her harrowing tale of escape as the East Troublesome Fire closed in around her and she made her way through burning trees to safety.

The skies over Grand County turned dark as Amanda O’Mara was preparing to evacuate her home in trail creek estates last Wednesday.

“I looked up and the whole sky around turned this deep deep red. It was eerie. I went numb. This was our dream house,” said O’Mara.

At first she thought the wildfire was still far away.

But then in a flash, everything changed.

“A few minutes later I saw flames outside our window and I dropped everything we had. Grabbed the dog. I ran as fast as I could to my Jeep. I just floored it,” O’Mara added.

O’Mara left her home, not knowing she was about to begin a fight to stay alive.

“Trees started falling down on the road. Trees started falling on my Jeep. And I was going so fast I ended up ramming into a tree and one of the branches went into the radiator and I just somehow kept going,” said O’Mara.

All the while her Husband, Michael McShane, was racing home to try and help.

“The last phone call I had with her was her hysterically screaming surrounded by fire. I could hear everything hitting her car. And then the phone died,” said McShane.

A stranger stopped to help O’Mara.

She was safe, but her home had burned to the ground.

The couple told FOX31 they are just glad to be together and have the opportunity to rebuild.

Amanda and Michael are telling their story hoping to help call attention to all the homeowners who have suffered so many heartbreaking losses here.

They are asking if anyone would like to help fire victims in Grand County, to donate to the Grand Foundation.