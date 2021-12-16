Woman decorates tree that crashed through roof of home during windstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS (KDVR) — A homeowner decided to make light of a tree crashing into her home during Colorado’s windstorm by hanging Christmas ornaments on the tree.

“Might as well be a Nightmare Before Christmas ornament,” Jennifer Ackland shared.

Jennifer Ackland

Ackland was not at home when the tree came crashing into her dining room. Instead, she came home to a big surprise.

“I was in shock. I kind of went into panic mode freaking out a little bit so just a moment of shock. I was like what the heck is going on here,” Ackland shared.

The tree was a very large tree, around 30-40 feet tall. Ackland said that none of her pets were injured, only slightly agitated.

Acland is trying to keep a positive attitude about the situation.

“You have to go with it cause there’s nothing I can do about it so might as well try to enjoy it a little,” Ackland shared. “For me, it’s not worth getting upset over. You have to try to have a good attitude about things like this, it’s annoying but it could be worse.”

The National Weather Service office in Boulder compiled wind reports from across the state. Some wind gusts surpassed 100 mph.