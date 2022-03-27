DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday in the area of North Quebec Street.

According to DPD, officers responded to a call at 12:36 p.m. of a woman down on the ground in an alley at the 1500 block of North Quebec Street.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and discovered a 17-year-old teenager who was pronounced dead. Although the death investigation is ongoing, preliminary indications from officials show the death is criminal in nature.

DPD is treating the case as a homicide and is continuing to gather information on the case. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.