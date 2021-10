Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said a woman died after being transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head on Saturday.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Umatilla Street. The victim was suffering from a gunshot to the head and was taken to a local hospital where she died shortly after arriving.

ACSO said there was no threat or danger to the surrounding area and questioned family at the residence.