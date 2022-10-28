AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — One woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Aurora on Friday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting at 2:25 a.m. Friday. Officers were called to the back of a parking lot behind a business in the Arapahoe Crossings shopping area. The location is in the 6000 block of South Parker Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they confirmed one woman had died.

Officers are in contact with the shooter and detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story.