AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police responded to a car crash Saturday night that left a woman dead.

Saturday at 9:17 p.m., two pickup trucks collided near East Colfax Avenue near North Laredo Street.

According to the officers who arrived on scene, initial investigations revealed one pickup truck was turning left from eastbound East Colfax Avenue to northbound Laredo Street and was struck by the second truck that was traveling westbound on East Colfax Avenue.

The turning truck that was struck was driven by a man with a female passenger. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the second truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the female passenger is unknown at this time and will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash-camera footage is asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section.