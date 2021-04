DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was hospitalized Monday morning after crashing her vehicle into a home.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews responded to the home near Lincoln and Peoria around 1:15 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No one in the home was injured.

SMFR worked to stabilize the car and the home several hours after the crash..

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.