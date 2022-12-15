COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado Springs woman convicted in the deaths of her three children in a 2003 house fire has requested a new trial, according to her lawyers.

On March 7, 2003, a fire at a home on Undimmed Circle just south of North Carefree Circle claimed the lives of Deborah Nicholls’ three children: 11-year-old Jay, 5-year-old Sophia and 3-year-old Sierra.

Deborah Nicholls (Courtesy: Colorado Department of Corrections)

Five years after the fire, both Nicholls and her husband Timothy were convicted of plotting to kill their children. Prosecutors proved the couple was in financial trouble because of a meth addiction and hoping to collect insurance money, even though Deborah was not home at the time of the fire.

Deborah was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole, one for each of her children’s murders, to be served consecutively.

To this day Deborah has maintained her innocence, and now a motion has been filed for a new trial to overturn the ruling.

Nicholls’ lawyers cited changes in forensic technology that can prove a jail inmate who testified about how the fire started was wrong.

A request has been filed by Nicholls’ defense for a new trial, and 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen will begin reviewing the request, according to Nicholls’ lawyers. DA Allen will make the decision whether to grant the request.