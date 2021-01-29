Woman connected to Green Valley Ranch murder suspect facing gun, drug charges

Photos allegedly sent by Tanya Bui on social media. Bui was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm. (Credit: ATF)

DENVER (KDVR) — A woman arrested during the police investigation of an arson that killed five Senegalese immigrants in Green Valley ranch is facing gun and drug charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Tanya Bui was arrested on Jan. 27, the same day three teens were arrested as suspects in the deadly arson.

Bui is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

While Bui is not facing charges related to the deadly arson, investigators said she owns and pays for the cell phone used by one of the teenage suspects in that case.

Police searches of Bui’s social media indicate that she was selling large amounts of marijuana and other drugs and that the teen under investigation for the murders and arson in Green Valley Ranch was working for her.

During a search of Bui’s room on the day of her arrest, police say they found a Sig Sauer handgun, more than $6,000 in cash, approximately 500 pills believed to be fentanyl and about seven pounds of marijuana.