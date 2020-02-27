Woman concerned about mysterious fumes in northwest Denver apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers are investigating mysterious fumes at apartment building for the elderly in northwest Denver. One resident says the fumes have caused her to nearly black out and she’s afraid it will happen again.

Norma Gevara, 82, has lived at The Frances Heights Apartments on Osceola Street for 11 years.

She says there were no problems until mysterious fumes nearly knocked her out at her own front door.

"I was going to go down (to the front desk) and report it but I started blacking out at my own door. I unlocked it and came back in. I just started getting really sick, feeling bad, doing a lot of crying," Gevara said.

She said the headaches and dizzy spells happened twice last year: once in October and again in December at the front desk when she asked for help.

"I just got really dizzy, blacking out and started sinking to the floor," Gevara said.

She said the Denver Fire Department was called to investigate the source of the fumes.

Gevara believes they may be coming from someone smoking something other than cigarettes or marijuana.

The building is owned by Mercy Housing.

Kate Peterson, the vice president of marketing and communications for Mercy Housing, said, “We are looking into the situation. The well-being of residents continues to be our primary concern.

Meanwhile, Gevara will keep asking questions about the fumes at the complex and so will the Problem Solvers.

The Denver Fire Department is checking its records to see if it has detected any dangerous fumes in the past.