Woman climbing all 58 Colorado 14ers to raise money for families affected by pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — There’s no place Brittney Woodrum would rather be than the high country.

“To be inspired by such awe inspiring nature, and Colorado has no shortage of that,” she said.

Fans around the world are following Woodrum on social media as she takes on all 58 of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks (14ers) to raise support for the Shelter Box Disaster Relief Fund, which helps families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Woodrum tells FOX31 the mountains can be challenging.

“You’re climbing up and you’re thinking, ‘I’m never going to get to the top’ and then you’re climbing down and you look behind you and you have this overwhelming feeling of pride,” she said.

Woodrum adds that families without income or shelter face a much greater challenge and need support.

“I thought it’s very fitting that I should go out and find some physical mountains to climb as we as the global community are coming together to summit this very metaphorical one that is COVID-19,” she said.

Each peak Woodrum climbs will be sponsored by a local Rotary Club, individual or business.

She says no donation is too small to make a difference.

Sponsors who donate $1,400 will have the opportunity to choose which mountain Woodrum climbs, have a personal item placed on the peak and receive a photograph.

For more information on how to help, visit the fundraiser’s Facebook page.