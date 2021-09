Police in Thornton are looking for a driver who struck a woman pushing a grocery cart with a young child inside it. (Photo credit: Thornton Police Department)

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Thornton are looking for a driver who struck a woman pushing a grocery cart with a young child inside it.

Both the child and woman have minor injuries, according to police.

The suspect who left the scene was driving a black Dodge Avenger with paint chips and after-market rims (pictures below).





The incident happened near 88th Avenue and Washington Street.

Anyone with information about the car or the driver is asked to call (720) 977-5073.