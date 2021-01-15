Woman charged with stabbing a Denver police officer

DENVER (KDVR) — A woman is facing a number of charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after allegedly stabbing a Denver police officer multiple times.

Alicia Esquibel, 38, was arrested at a hotel on N. Federal Blvd. on Jan. 6, when Denver police attempted to take a suspect into custody for harassment and trespassing at the hotel, according to police.

The officer , who has not been publicly identified, was seriously injured and transported to the hospital. He is now out of the hospital.

Esquibel has also been charged with two counts of first degree assault and committing a crime of violence.

The case will be heard in Denver District Court.