Woman charged with murder after police find man shot and killed inside camper

Sarah Kalan, 36, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge on Nov. 28, 2021. (photo credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Jefferson County deputies arrested a 36-year-old woman who is suspected of shooting and killing a man inside a camper.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Cochise Circle. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound dead inside the camper.

According to police, Sarah Kalan fled the scene in a truck, but deputies quickly located her and arrested her.

Kalan was booked into the Jefferson County Detentions Facility on charges of first-degree murder, menacing, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.