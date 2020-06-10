Woman charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of man in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman has been formally charged in the shooting death of a man in Adams County.

Seventeenth Judicial District Attorney Dave Young announced Wednesday that Maquala Glenn, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation.

On May 31, Adams County deputies found Quincy Brewer, 34, dead in a parking lot at 6141 Brighton Rd. He had a gunshot wound to his head.

Estevon Isaiah Garcia, 27, is charged with accessory to murder. Also known as “Statick B,” Garcia is a member of the Bloods gang, according to the sheriff’s office.

Garcia and Glenn were advised of their charges Wednesday morning. Their next court appearance is scheduled for July 10.

The sheriff’s office investigated alongside the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network (RAVEN), a task force which investigates and works to suppress gun and gang violence in the Denver metro area.