Woman charged with 7 counts of attempted murder in Broomfield Walmart shooting

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman has been charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder for her role in a shooting at Walmart Tuesday.

The shooting happened at Walmart near West 120th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Broomfield around 1:30 p.m.

The Broomfield Police Department described the incident as an “active shooter situation.”

Police said two people — a woman and a man — shot at each other in the southwest portion of the store, near the Subway restaurant.

The woman was taken into custody at the scene. About 6:15 p.m., BPD said the man was in custody as well.

The woman arrested has been identified as Alyssa Borquez, 21.

Borquez was charged Friday with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation and six counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference.

Borquez is being held on a $50,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

No injuries were reported.